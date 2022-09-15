The Little Gym and Snapology in Flower Mound offer exercise and learning for kids

The Little Gym, an enrichment and physical development center for children, and Snapology, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) franchise, will open of its first-ever joint discovery center and gym in Flower Mound this Saturday.

Located at 5801 Long Prairie Road #380, the new play center provides enrichment and interactive activities for children ages four months through middle school, allowing them to learn, play and grow under one roof.

With more than 6,000 square feet of space, the first-of-its-kind discovery center and gym offers a full line-up of unique activities from both The Little Gym and Snapology all under one roof, serving as a one-stop-shop experience for families of various aged children.

The space features Snapology’s newest Discovery Center 2.0 consisting of two separate classrooms, engaging children through STEAM activities such as coding, robotics and animation as well as 17 creative play stations involving LEGO bricks, Minecraft, Virtual Reality and more.

On the opposite side of the center, The Little Gym offers engaging activities including parent-child classes and Pre-K and grade school gymnastics. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

“It’s a treat to expand our Discovery Center 2.0 concept into Texas and also co-create the ultimate children’s enrichment space in collaboration with The Little Gym,” said Laura Coe, Brand President & CEO of Snapology. “Together, we’re taking children’s play and education where it has never gone before with a goal of helping today’s youth across all ages to learn, play and grow, all while building confidence, social skills and teamwork.”

“Our new discovery center and gym in Flower Mound is unlike anything we’ve ever created and it’s an honor to welcome in local families to come experience this new flagship location,” said Nancy Bigley, Brand President & CEO of The Little Gym. “We’re unveiling new activities and interactive murals for the first time to elevate every child’s learning experience. In partnering with Snapology on this new space, our collective vision of operating as a single play center that caters to children of all ages and abilities is coming true.”

For more information, grand opening events and offers, or to sign up for free classes and The Little Gym and Snapology Founding Member Specials, visit www.UnleashedFlowerMound.com.