Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Lewisville Lake Symphony hits cultural note in Denton County

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
14
Conductor Adron Ming and clarinetist John Scott, along with many local professional musicians, make beautiful music together. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

People say if you want to know everything there is to know about the Lewisville Lake Symphony, talk to Nancy Wright. After all, she’s been involved with Denton County’s best-kept cultural secret for so long that she was likely there when the doors opened, and the first violin string was plucked nearly 40 years ago.

OK, so that last part isn’t true. But Wright got involved as quickly as she could.

“I wasn’t there on the first day. But I started very early on as someone who wanted a way to play beautiful music,” said Wright, who played the flute in the orchestra for four years. She’s currently a member of the symphony’s board of directors and has been leading the volunteer effort in everything from writing grants and putting together programs to overseeing the budget and steering the organization through the pandemic. “My full-time job kept getting in the way of my volunteer work, though, so I often joke that I needed to retire in order to do my real job — my symphony stuff.

“I call this my unpaid part-time job. I knew the quality they were working toward, and I wanted to be a part of making that happen.”

Despite the Lewisville Lake Symphony having been around for as long as it has — they’re starting their 39th season this month — many local classical music lovers are shocked to hear there is a professional orchestra in their community. As Wright will tell you, the symphony started innocently enough with a group of volunteers who felt there weren’t enough cultural events in the Lewisville Lake area and held concerts at nearby churches. Fast forward to today, and that once-fledgling idea is now rated as one of the top regional symphonies in Texas.

There are still plenty of volunteers steering the ship behind the scenes, but the all-professional Lewisville Lake Symphony is home to some of the top classical music players in the Metroplex. They present an annual symphony series at the Grand Theater in Lewisville and a free international chamber series in Flower Mound.

The chamber series is presented in cooperation with the College of Music at the University of North Texas, a partnership that started 19 years ago. The upcoming series includes the Bancroft String Quartet on October 7, Junyoung Hwang, piano, on December 27, and Ran Feng, piano, on January 27.

The next installment in their symphony series is called Opera and features the International Competition for Voice winners Jonathan Patton and Adia Evans. That show is slated for 7:30 p.m. on September 16.

The organization’s mission is twofold: to enrich the community through live, quality classical music and to expose, educate, and encourage young people to appreciate and get involved in music. Over the years, they’ve added roughly nine youth programs, including competitions, intern programs, a Lewisville ISD concert, and opportunities to earn scout merit badges.

Their ongoing collaboration with the Lake Cities Ballet helps them put on quality programs such as “Peter and the Wolf,” which introduces their youngest listeners to the wonders of live orchestral music.

“It’s exciting to see how much everything has changed for the better,” Wright said. “The Grand gave us a professional venue, and we’ve always had so many people with lots of great ideas. It is a great partnership between our outstanding musicians and conductor on the stage and a terrific group of volunteers. This has always been a congenial, hardworking group dedicated to making sure ideas are brought to life and work gets done behind the scenes. When you’re here long enough, you discover lots of ways to enhance the impact of what we do. Our volunteers are passionate about that and make things happen.

She added, “People still say, ‘I had no idea we had a symphony of such high quality right here in town.’ It’s the best-kept cultural secret, but we’ve kept it going for a long time, and our goal is to fill the concert hall for a long time to come.”

To learn more about the Lewisville Lake Symphony, visit lewisvillesymphony.org.

Previous articleDenton County Commissioners Court approves 2022-23 budget
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.