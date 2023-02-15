Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our February 2023 print issue.

Hummus Republic, a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, is now open at 2201 Justin Rd., #311, Flower Mound.

Christian Brothers Automotive, offering a vehicle repair and maintenance services, is now open on Hwy 377 south of Frenchtown Rd., Argyle.

Nautical Bowls, a restaurant chain serving açaí bowls, is now open at 4610 Long Prairie Rd., #130, Flower Mound.