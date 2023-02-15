Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our February 2023 print issue.
Hummus Republic, a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, is now open at 2201 Justin Rd., #311, Flower Mound.
Christian Brothers Automotive, offering a vehicle repair and maintenance services, is now open on Hwy 377 south of Frenchtown Rd., Argyle.
Nautical Bowls, a restaurant chain serving açaí bowls, is now open at 4610 Long Prairie Rd., #130, Flower Mound.
Pokémoto, a poke bowl restaurant serving native Hawaiian cuisine, is now open at 3090 Justin Rd., #305, Highland Village.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Flower Mound is now open at 4231 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.
Hotworx, offering infrared sauna workouts; F45 Training, a fitness facility; and Infinity Nailbar are now open in Northlake Commons.
Underdogs Burgers & Brews is now open at 4110 Riverwalk Dr., Flower Mound.
WhiteWater Car Wash is now open at 8763 Hwy 377, Argyle.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is now open at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530, Flower Mound.
Curis Functional Health is now open at 5810 Long Prairie Rd. #300, Flower Mound.
Daily Thread, an affordable women’s apparel chain store, is now open at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, #J170 in The Shops at Highland Village.
Del Campo Empanadas is now open at 901 Long Prairie Rd #160, Flower Mound in The Shops at Lakeside.
Harold Dean Smoked Goods is expected to open this month for lunch and dinner at 5801 Long Prairie Rd., #870, Flower Mound.
Shine Fitness, a locally-owned yoga and fitness studio, is expected to open this month at 870 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.
214 Dental Arts is expected to open this month at 4320 Windsor Centre Tr., #400, Flower Mound
Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open next month at 1842 Justin Rd, Highland Village.
Wild Fork Foods, offering fresh meat and seafood, is expected to open next month at 5850 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.
TeaLatte Bar is coming soon to Flower Mound Town Center at FM 1171 & FM 2499.
Cloud 9 Salon & Spa broke ground last month on a 15,000-square-foot two-story building next to Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville.
