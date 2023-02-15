Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County.

Conditions will be favorable for severe storms in the area through 10 p.m., according to the weather service, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. A tornado or two are possible. Storm coverage is expected to be scattered, and not everyone will see severe weather, but some may.

Much cooler weather will follow the storms, with forecast highs not expected to reach 50 degrees in DFW on Thursday, one day after temperatures reached the mid-70s.