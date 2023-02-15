GoFundMe set up for family of Denton teen killed in Lewisville crash

A GoFundMe online fundraiser is aiming to raise $50,000 for the family of a Denton teenager who died this month in a car crash in Lewisville.

Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 4 on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed. Investigators have determined the car was involved in a street race with two other vehicles that left the scene before police arrived, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the victim’s name as Harley Silva. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised almost $10,000 to help Silva’s family cover funeral expenses.