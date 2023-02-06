Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville

A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman.

Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.

Shortly after the crash, two carloads of people arrived at the scene and asked questions about the driver, but when police started asking them questions, they stopped talking. Investigators have determined the car was involved in a street race with two other vehicles that left the scene, according to the LPD spokesman. No charges have been filed yet, as of Monday afternoon.

The victim has not been identified yet, as of Monday afternoon, because his “parents have not been able to positively identify the body,” the police spokesman said.