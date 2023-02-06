Highland Village police investigating bomb threat at Walmart

The Walmart store in Highland Village was evacuated Monday after the store received a bomb threat.

Store employees told police they received the threat via a phone call about 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. Bomb investigators have responded to the scene and will continue to investigate.

Similar threats at Walmart stores around the country have been reported Monday, and those threats were unsubstantiated, but HVPD is taking the threat seriously. Residents are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

