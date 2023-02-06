Monday, February 6, 2023
Whole home water filtration vs. water softener

Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Most homeowners want to make sure they have the cleanest and healthiest water possible but aren’t quite sure of the best way to achieve clean and good-tasting water that works for their home and their budgets.

You can consider a couple of options: water filtration, a water softener, or both. Your water problem determines what type of water treatment system is right for your home.

When the water has a high amount of magnesium and calcium it is known as hard water. Texas ranks as the state with the 6th hardest water in the U.S. In most of our area we’re considered slightly hard. What we as plumbers know is that calcium and magnesium add to the scale buildup in your pipes which causes wear and tear on your plumbing fixtures and the appliances that use water.

A water softener only removes calcium and magnesium from your water. Even though it reduces the hardness of your water, it does not address other contaminants that may be lurking in your water.

A whole-home water filtration and conditioning system is designed to filter all the water coming into your home at the entry point. That means it doesn’t matter what water source you’re using; the water has been treated.

The system is designed to control hard water scale and corrosion while removing harmful contaminants like lead, chlorine, and bacteria without adding chemicals.

The first step is to determine what’s in your water. You can access the EWG tap water data from the Home Water Filtration System page on our website, ForceHomeServices.com. Simply enter your zip code and hit go.

What type of filtration system is right for your home?  Schedule a free in-home proposal which includes a water test from your tap water.

Visit us at ForceHomeServices.com. It would be our pleasure to serve you.

(Sponsored content)

