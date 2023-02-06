Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them.

On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.

Deputies searched the trails in the park and located the woman, who pointed a weapon at them. She refused to comply with their commands to drop it, so the deputies shot her, according to the news release. Deputies rendered emergency aid, but the woman didn’t survive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 29-year-old Lauren Edwards of Arlington. Gunshot wounds to her torso and thigh are ruled as the cause of death.

This is the second time in less than a month that a DCSO deputy has fatally shot a suspect. On Jan. 9, a deputy assisted a Sanger police officer responding to a domestic disturbance involving an armed male suspect. A struggle ensued between the suspect and Sanger officer, and the deputy fatally shot the suspect.