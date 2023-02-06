Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

A man accused of murder in Denton on Friday night was taken into custody the next morning in Oklahoma City, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, Denton officers were flagged down because Amanis had been stabbed in the chest at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead from the stab wounds, according to Denton PD. His identity has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Monday morning.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and identified Bryan Avila as the suspect. Using U.S. Marshal resources, they were able to track Avila to a mobile home park in Oklahoma City. On Saturday morning, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and local agencies took Avila into custody without incident, and Denton detectives coordinated Avila’s extradition back to Denton.