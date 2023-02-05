Lantana woman plants roots with new clinic and med spa

Andrea Martin has lived all over the United States and beyond and, for the most part, isn’t afraid to put her faith in wherever life takes her next. But after a year and a half of being proud Lantana residents and having a growing family-owned business just down the road in 4Ever Young Anti Aging Clinic and Medical Spa, good luck convincing her of a better place to be.

And her neighbors sure aren’t complaining, either. After all, it appears Andrea brought the fountain of youth with her.

“This is the first time I’ve planted real roots with no desire to see where life takes me next,” Andrea said with a laugh. She and her husband moved to Lantana to be closer to her parents. “Every time we came here, we thought, ‘We love this place.’ It all worked out. We are here to take care of people inside and out. And the good news is they want to be at the forefront of their own health journey.”

She added, “People have been with us long enough now that they are seeing results and getting their desired outcomes.”

4Ever Young Anti Aging Clinic and Medical Spa in Flower Mound opened in August and is a newcomer in a med spa market expected to surge to roughly 41 billion dollars by 2029. There are already countless facilities in Denton County alone, meaning that clients looking to feel better about themselves inside and out this Valentine’s Day — whether through cosmetic enhancements, injections, hormone replacements, nutritional changes, or something in between — have more than enough options.

But take one step inside Andrea’s spa, and there’s an undeniable uniqueness and professionalism to everything they do.

They are a preventative health facility. Rather than treat symptoms when there’s a problem, they take a reactive approach, using advanced diagnostic methods and a tried-and-true evaluation process to find and address whatever is sapping your energy and feeling of overall wellness. In today’s world, many people don’t quite feel like themselves anymore, and 4Ever Young can help.

“We want to be a hub for all things wellness,” Andrea said. “Medical weight loss is a big thing right now, but what really intrigues them is when we do blood panels to figure out what the underlying reason for their issues might be. Is it energy, lack of sleep, or mood? It’s all about being preventative, and that’s what people really want. That’s the theme — people want to be around longer for their families.”

In Andrea’s mind, life is for living, and that shouldn’t change as we get older. Just a few of their comprehensive services include Botox, chemical peels, facials, skin tightening, and CoolSculpting. 4Ever Young also offers spider vein treatments, vitamin injections, hormone replacement therapy for men and women, and other treatments that unlock vitality at every stage of life.

As one of their many taglines says, “However old you are is the new 30.”

“My mother told me about this opportunity on a visit, and I was absolutely hooked on the idea,” Andrea said. “People aren’t looking to do these treatments just to do it … there is a healthy purpose behind everything. Our wellness specialists genuinely care about every patient that walks through the door. And no matter how big we get, everyone should feel like they are the only patient we have.

“To me, what we do feels unique. And when you’re busy perfecting your lane, you don’t worry about what other people are doing.”

Andrea said 4Ever is running several Valentine’s Day specials, whether you want to treat yourself or surprise your special someone.

Glow For Your Valentine: $509 ($120 Savings) Pack of 3 HydraFacials

Kiss Me And Tell Me I’m Pretty: $849 ($200 Savings) 2 Areas Botox/Dysport (up to 20 units each area for Botox & 50 for Dysport), 1mL lip filler (Juvederm Ultra or Restylane Kysse) (Additional $100 for Juvederm Ultra Plus)

Reignite Your Spark: $249 ($50 Savings): Save $50 on our popular Sexual Enhancement Peptide (Must qualify with labs & physical. Separate costs associated with these services)

Let Love Drip: Buy one Vitamin IV get one for your loved one 50% OFF

Andrea and her team truly believe the sky is the limit when it comes to your health.

“I jumped into this 100% because I believe in what we do,” Andrea added. “It’s one of those journeys where you look back and think, ‘I don’t know how I blinked and, suddenly, we’re at this point already.’ It’s an exciting time.”

For more information, visit www.4everyoungantiaging.com.

(Sponsored content)