The Flower Mound Police Department recently enacted a new High Speed Enforcement Program to address speeding complaints.

FMPD will be installing warning placards on roadside signs in areas where residents have most complained about speeding vehicles, the department said in a recent statement. Traffic officers will be monitoring speeds in the enforcement areas.

A FMPD spokesman said Tuesday that the current High Speed Enforcement Area is along Northshore Boulevard in south Flower Mound.