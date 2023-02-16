Nonprofits holding fundraiser gala in Flower Mound

Two local nonprofits are hosting their annual fundraiser gala later this month in Flower Mound.

Meals on Wheels Denton County and Span Denton County are inviting the community to their Masquerade Gala, set for 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the River Walk Courtyard by Marriott hotel, 4330 Courtyard Way. There will be live entertainment, food and raffle prizes at the event, and costumes and masquerade masks are encouraged (but not required), according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Span and Meals on Wheels provide transportation and home-delivered meals to homebound and disabled Denton County residents.

Gala tickers are $100 each, or a table of 10 for $900. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.