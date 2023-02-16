Flower Mound police identify mosque burglary suspect

The Flower Mound Police Department on Thursday released the identity of a suspect who allegedly burglarized a local mosque Monday and stole money that had been donated for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The suspect, wearing a mask and hoodie, entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Flower Mound police spokesman. While inside, the suspect found six metal boxes containing the donations, forced them open and stole an unknown amount of money.

Police have been investigating the case, and they reviewed photos and surveillance videos from the mosque and other locations. On Thursday afternoon, FMPD announced that it has identified Muhammad Shoaib, a 36-year-old man from Virginia, as the suspect in the burglary. A warrant for his arrest has been issued for burglary of a building.

Shoaib is at large, and he may be driving a white 2022 VW Taos SUV with a Virginia license plate UYZ-5770. Anyone with information about Shoaib is asked to contact FMPD’s tip line at 972-874-3307.

The stolen donations were going to be sent to support victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 that has killed more than 39,000 people, as of Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.