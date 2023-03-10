Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — March 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! I know it’s only March, but your town is hard at work making plans for Independence Fest 2023. I’m so excited to announce that the Eli Young Band will be headlining our annual Fourth of July celebration this year! These multi-platinum hitmakers got their start right here in Denton County, and we’re thrilled to welcome them back this July. With hits like four-time platinum “Crazy Girl” and chart-topper “Love Ain’t,” this true band of brothers has sold out venues nationwide.

The whole celebration kicks off on Tuesday, July 4, with a Children’s Parade that morning. During the evening festival, there will be a vintage car show, hours of live entertainment, kids’ activities, delicious food, amazing local vendors, and a stunning fireworks show to cap it all off. Like always, this epic event is completely free. We get to make that happen thanks to our generous sponsors. If you or your business is interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor for this year’s Independence Fest, you can apply now at flower-mound.com/festival. We’ll also continue to update that webpage as more information about all the day’s activities is released. I’m so excited to celebrate our great nation with all of you again this year.

Then, on March 18, celebrate the arrival of spring at the Holi Festival, presented by the Denton County India Cultural Association. From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., join us at this town-sponsored event at Heritage Park and experience the meaning behind the many colors of India’s Holi Festival. From red to green to indigo, each color provides festivalgoers with a sense of beauty, ritual, and tradition. Do not miss the chance to enjoy the throwing of colors, music, dancing, and food! For additional information about the festival, please visit dcica.org.

Experience a special evening with your daughter on March 25 at the annual Father Daughter Prom. Fathers and their daughters, ages 4 to 14, are invited to dress to impress for a memorable evening of dancing, entertainment, food, and unforgettable time together. Photographers will be on-site to take photos for an additional charge. Registration is required by March 17, so visit flower-mound.com/specialevents for more information and to register.

We’ll wrap up our early spring events with two Easter celebrations in early April. Our popular Easter Egg Scramble is back on Saturday, April 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your kiddos to Jake’s Hilltop Park, where there will be lots of candy for the taking – and even a special appearance by the Easter Bunny! Activities begin at 1:30 p.m., and the Scramble begins promptly at 2:30. The event is free, and all kids 12 and under are invited to participate.

Then, one week later on April 8, hop on over to the Community Activity Center for the H20 Egg Dive. Eggciting activities include a visit with the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts, and games. Stay around after the egg dive to play in the pool and enjoy the festivities. Parents must be in the water with all non-swimmers, and participants 3 and under are required to wear a swim diaper. Pre-registration is required per participant, and the cost is $15 per participant. You can sign up at flower-mound.com/specialevents.

This is always one of my favorite times of the year – when the weather warms up (but it’s not too hot yet!), and we have so many opportunities to get together as a community. I look forward to seeing you at one of our many events over the next several months!