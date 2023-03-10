Meat market opens in Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market officially opened for business Friday at its new location in Flower Mound.

Wild Fork Foods renovated a former bank building at 5850 Long Prairie Road, on the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499, in Flower Mound. The in-store and online meat and food shop is is selling pre-packaged “farm to frozen” food items, including beef, poultry, pork seafood, lamb, exotic meats, desserts, breads and more.

A company spokesperson said the store is planning a grand opening celebration in mid-April with tastings, giveaways and a cocktail bar.

