Denton County receives donation of 1927 Model T

A 1927 Ford Model T became a part of Denton County’s permanent historical collection on Tuesday.

Genia King donated the classic car to the county’s Office of History & Culture after a long history in Denton.

The car originally belonged to Dr. Rebecca Evans, the first licensed female physician to practice in Denton, according to an email from Denton County Judge Andy Eads. Shortly after World War II ended, a 15-year-old William King asked Evans if he could buy her car. She said no, but she had a spare in her garage and she’d give it to him if he did errands for her on Saturdays. He did while attended Denton High School, and after a few years, the car was his. He took his future wife, Genia, on a second date in the car.

The car, named Betsy, became “a tangible part of Denton County’s history,” as Bill King became a notable medical doctor himself.

“I was blessed to have known Dr. King through our historic committee work and know that he would be pleased the car is staying here in Denton County,” Eads said in a social media post this week. “We so appreciate Mrs. King and her generous gift of their family heirloom.”

The county plans to restore Betsy and put her on display at the museum, and even drive it in future parades.