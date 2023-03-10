Friday, March 10, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Denton County receives donation of 1927 Model T

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Denton County Judge Andy Eads talks to Genia King, sitting in the 1927 Model T she was donating to the county.

A 1927 Ford Model T became a part of Denton County’s permanent historical collection on Tuesday.

Genia King donated the classic car to the county’s Office of History & Culture after a long history in Denton.

The car originally belonged to Dr. Rebecca Evans, the first licensed female physician to practice in Denton, according to an email from Denton County Judge Andy Eads. Shortly after World War II ended, a 15-year-old William King asked Evans if he could buy her car. She said no, but she had a spare in her garage and she’d give it to him if he did errands for her on Saturdays. He did while attended Denton High School, and after a few years, the car was his. He took his future wife, Genia, on a second date in the car.

The car, named Betsy, became “a tangible part of Denton County’s history,” as Bill King became a notable medical doctor himself.

“I was blessed to have known Dr. King through our historic committee work and know that he would be pleased the car is staying here in Denton County,” Eads said in a social media post this week. “We so appreciate Mrs. King and her generous gift of their family heirloom.”

The county plans to restore Betsy and put her on display at the museum, and even drive it in future parades.

Previous articleMeat market opens in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.