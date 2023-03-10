Argyle Archery saying goodbye to arena with ‘One Last Shot’ fundraiser

Argyle Archery will host one last archery tournament and fundraiser next month at its current arena before moving locations next school year.

Argyle Archery has been practicing in Argyle ISD’s facility at 800 Eagle Drive for the last eight years, but the program has to move to an Argyle Middle School gym for the 2023-24 school year.

“Argyle ISD has been extremely generous and allowed us to use their space as our home archery arena for nearly a decade,” said Christine Faria, a coach and district liaison. “With the growth in the district they are needing to retake that space to use for a maintenance facility.”

Current and past students, families and the community are invited to take “One Last Shot” in the current arena on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the program. All participants will need to sign a waiver. No equipment is needed.

With the event, the program hopes to raise funds for a more permanent home.

“They have offered us a space in one of their gyms for us to use,” Faria said. “Which would mean that each practice we have to set up and take down all of our equipment which is a very daunting task. We are looking for a permanent home or a semi-permanent home that we can rent, and with that comes many additional costs that we will incur.”

