Friday, March 10, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle Archery saying goodbye to arena with ‘One Last Shot’ fundraiser

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

Argyle Archery will host one last archery tournament and fundraiser next month at its current arena before moving locations next school year.

Argyle Archery has been practicing in Argyle ISD’s facility at 800 Eagle Drive for the last eight years, but the program has to move to an Argyle Middle School gym for the 2023-24 school year.

“Argyle ISD has been extremely generous and allowed us to use their space as our home archery arena for nearly a decade,” said Christine Faria, a coach and district liaison. “With the growth in the district they are needing to retake that space to use for a maintenance facility.”

Current and past students, families and the community are invited to take “One Last Shot” in the current arena on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the program. All participants will need to sign a waiver. No equipment is needed.

With the event, the program hopes to raise funds for a more permanent home.

“They have offered us a space in one of their gyms for us to use,” Faria said. “Which would mean that each practice we have to set up and take down all of our equipment which is a very daunting task. We are looking for a permanent home or a semi-permanent home that we can rent, and with that comes many additional costs that we will incur.”

Click here for more information.

Previous articleDenton County receives donation of 1927 Model T
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.