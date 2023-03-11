Saturday, March 11, 2023
Flower Mound teen, alleged supplier for Carrollton fentanyl trafficker, arrested

By Mark Smith
Stephen Paul Brinson

An 18-year-old man who allegedly supplied fentanyl to a trafficker linked to at least one juvenile overdose in Carrollton was arrested in Flower Mound this week, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Stephen Paul Brinson has been charged with criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

“In just four weeks, we have charged five adults accused of trafficking deadly fentanyl to children. The Justice Department will deploy every investigative technique, pursue every lead, and exhaust every legal avenue available to eradicate counterfeit fentanyl pills,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “In the meantime, we urge the community to remind our young people: Any pill not prescribed by a doctor could be lethal. One pill can kill.”

According to the complaint, Brinson acted as the source of supply for fentanyl to Donovan Jude Andrews, the alleged Carrollton dealer who capitalized on the arrest of Luis Navarrete and Magalo Cano to advertise his pill business. Andrews is allegedly tied to at least one juvenile fentanyl overdose, and Navarrete and Cano, along with their supplier, Jason Villanueva, are allegedly tied to 10 others.

Law enforcement identified Brinson shortly after they arrested Andrews and his juvenile driver, identified in court documents as “DC,” a Hebron high school student who allegedly chauffeured the dealer around in exchange for fentanyl pills. In DC’s phone, DEA agents found text messages identifying the Instagram user “superstarxs” – later identified as Brinson – as a “plug,” or source, for fentanyl pills. A few days later, another young woman also identified Brinson, whom she called “Steve-O,” as the “main plug” for fentanyl, according to the news release.

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Brinson’s house in Flower Mound, where they encountered his 19-year-old girlfriend apparently under the influence of fentanyl. She told officers that there were crushed-up fentanyl pills near the nightstand in the room that she and Brinson shared and that Brinson had two safes in the bedroom.  Inside one of the safes, Carrollton police officers found multiple bags containing more than 1,000 blue counterfeit M/30 pills that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Drugs, guns and more were seized after the arrest of Stephen Brinson

Officers also found a digital scale covered in drug residue, small drug baggies used for repackaging for sale, and bulk U.S. currency. On a console table at the bottom of the stairs, they also found a note from Brinson’s parents outlining chores they wanted him to do and warning him, “don’t meet people in front of the house or in view of the house.” Brinson’s father later told law enforcement he and his wife knew Stephen used fentanyl but claimed they did not know he was dealing pills in front of the home.

Meanwhile, law enforcement observed Brinson load a large bag into his Lexus and followed him to a nearby parking lot, where cooperating defendants claimed he often conducted drug transactions. Inside the car, officers found an FN 5.7 pistol, commonly referred to a “cop killer,” and an AR-15 platform rifle; inside Brinson’s sock, they found a small baggy containing an M/30 pill. When he arrived at the Carrollton Jail for processing, Brinson began kicking his cell door and shouting. He later insisted he was “minding his own [expletive] business in my white-[expletive] house in Flower Mound,” and advised agents and officers that because he was white and living in Flower Mound, that was going to help him in his case.

“The latest arrest of Mr. Brinson shows that our determination to reduce the threat of illicit fentanyl and save lives will not stop,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division. “Let me be clear to those who still continue to traffic fentanyl pills: DEA Dallas and our law enforcement partners such as Carrollton PD will find you and hold you accountable for your selfish actions. The safety of our families and community depend on it.”

If convicted, Brinson faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Taking this dealer out of the network puts a significant dent in the dealers’ ability to sell drugs to all DFW-area children. We remain committed to arresting those who put the lives of our children in danger,” said Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

