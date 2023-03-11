Bartonville Town Update — March 2023

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!

Save the Date – Saturday, April 15th, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Bartonville Annual Spring Clean Up Event at the Lantana Fellowship Church. This event is FREE to Bartonville residents. We will have trash trucks, document shredding, computer crushers, and a donation truck for small household items. Back by popular demand, disposal of tree limbs and brush will also be available this year. Tree limbs and logs may be 15” in diameter maximum and no treated wood, plastic, lumber, wood with nails, etc. can be processed through the woodchipper. Keep an eye out for the information postcard that will be mailed to residents in March.

Have expired medication? On Saturday, April 22nd, the Bartonville Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a townwide “Drug Take-Back Day.” The program, which is spearheaded by the DEA, provides convenient locations across the nation for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This is a no-questions-asked program, and drop-offs are completely anonymous. The goal is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction in our community by providing a safe way for citizens to dispose of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs. On April 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., residents can drop off prescriptions at the Bartonville Police Department. For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

During the February 21st Town Council meeting, the Salvation Army of North Texas presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Town of Bartonville for our team effort in the Mayoral Challenge to raise much-needed funds for year ‘round programs addressing family instability caused by poverty, homelessness, and addiction. The Town’s team ranked third in the number of bell ringers and the amount of dollars raised on December 10th at just over $1,100. I again want to thank all of the volunteers who braved the rainy day to participate in this challenge.

The Town Council will be cancelling its May 6 election at its March 21st meeting since each position is running unopposed. Town Council places that were open and the persons filed were: Place 1, Jim Roberts; Place 3, Clay Sams; and Place 5, Margie Arens. Josh Phillips, who currently serves in Place 5, is not running for re-election. On behalf of the Town Council, I would like to express appreciation to Councilmember Phillips, whose term will end in May, for his six years of dedication and service to the community.

February 14th, I participated in a meeting regarding the proposed Oncor Ramhill Horn – Dunham 345kV transmission line project. Representatives from Congressman Burgess’ office and Senator Tan Parker’s office joined the mayors from potentially impacted towns to receive an update from Oncor and USACE regarding the current feasibility process. I support the efforts of Northlake and Argyle to route the new lines away from existing neighborhoods, including the homes off of Glenview in Bartonville.

On February 8th we received our brand new black 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Defender. The Tahoe is equipped with all new police-related equipment. The police department received the Tahoe approximately 10 months after it was ordered and 16 months after the Town Council approved the purchase of the vehicle. I would like to thank the Town Council and the Bartonville Crime Control and Prevention District for providing our officers with the best equipment available to perform their job safely, efficiently, and professionally. The vehicle will be out on the streets soon in a neighborhood near you.

As a reminder, over the next few months you will see several changes occurring related to traffic safety. First, the speed on McMakin has been lowered from 40 to 30 mph by Town Ordinance and the signs will soon be placed to notify drivers. Please pay attention and watch your speed. Additionally, stop signs will be added to the intersections of Porter/Broome, Jeter/Porter, Jeter/Gibbons, and Gibbons/Dove/Frenchtown. Flags will be placed at these locations to increase visibility and awareness of these changes. Finally, the Town will be trimming trees in the road rights-of-way to clear obstructions. Trash trucks and delivery trucks like FedEx and Amazon continue to cause driving hazards by knocking these low-hanging limbs into the roadway. You must clear the area 2 feet from the edge of the roadway and 12 feet above to keep the Town’s contractor from doing so during this process.

The Town Council places a high priority on informing, engaging and connecting with residents. The primary methods of keeping our residents informed are through our social media channels – Facebook, NextDoor and most importantly, the Town’s mass notification system, Notify Me. Through the Town’s website at townofbartonville.com, residents are able to sign up for the Notify Me email and text messaging system which provides the opportunity to subscribe to a variety of alerts including agendas, calendar updates, and important alerts.

In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]