Local restaurateurs proposing Tex-Mex eatery in Argyle

The team of local restaurateurs behind Rustico Grill and 1845 Taste Texas are proposing a new sit-down Tex-Mex restaurant in Argyle.

Marty Bryan, Brian Gasperson and Alan Mann are working on purchasing land on FM 407 to put the restaurant, billed Cactus Canyon. Before they can close on the land, though, they want to ensure that the Town Council will approve a zoning change from agricultural to allow for the restaurant.

If approved, Cactus Canyon will be a mid-scale Tex-Mex restaurant with a variety of fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, margaritas and “some uniquely-inspired Tex-Mex grill items,” said Bryan, who also owns and operates Marty B’s restaurant and Marty B’s Coffee Co., separately from the partnership with Mann and Gasperson. Bryan said they chose the location — next to The Well Community Church, about halfway between I-35W and Hwy 377 — intentionally.

“We like to feel like we’re in and a part of the community, not just be off the freeway,” Bryan said. We feel like of all the things Argyle is missing, Tex-Mex is probably the biggest piece it doesn’t have. We’re also trying to capture some traffic in Northlake, there’s so much growth out there in Harvest and Pecan Square.”

The concept plan for the restaurant calls for a 6,400-square-foot building with and a large outdoor patio. Seating capacity would be around 220 people, Bryan said, it will be open seven days a week and there would not be any live music.

The town of Argyle announced Tuesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting regarding this restaurant development will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Argyle Town Hall. At the meeting, residents can meet with the developer and consultants working on the project and learn more about the proposal.