Highland Village approves funding for nonprofits

During this week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved $52,500 in funding for area nonprofit organizations.

Each year, the council allocates funds to support nonprofits that provide essential services to residents of Highland Village, according to a news release from the city. Nonprofit applicants must meet certain guidelines in order to request funding, and their services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village.

The following allocations were approved: