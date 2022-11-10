Highland Village approves funding for nonprofits

During this week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved $52,500 in funding for area nonprofit organizations.
Each year, the council allocates funds to support nonprofits that provide essential services to residents of Highland Village, according to a news release from the city. Nonprofit applicants must meet certain guidelines in order to request funding, and their services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village.
The following allocations were approved:
- Christian Community Action: $2,000
- Denton County Friends of the Family: $3,500
- Denton County MHMR Center: $3,000
- Love Thy Neighbor: $1,000
- Salvation Army Lewisville: $3,000
- SPAN/Meals on Wheels: $2,500
- Special Abilities of North Texas: $4,000
- Winning the Fight: $3,500
- CASA of Denton County: $2,000
- Communities in Schools of North Texas: $3,000
- Journey to Dream: $4,000
- PediPlace: $2,500
- Lewisville ISD Education Foundation: $6,000
- Chisolm Trail RSVP: $2,000
- Highland Village Lions Foundation: $3,000
- Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library: $500
- Lewisville Lake Symphony: $3,000
- Studio B Performing Arts: $3,000
- MLK of North Texas: $1,000