Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned.

On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!

Our final event in November is Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kid’s K! On Saturday, Nov. 12, meet us bright and early at 7 a.m. at Bakersfield Park for this event benefiting the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year – I’ll be running too! So come out and join me for this great community event. To learn more and register, visit www.flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.

Before I switch gears, there’s one more Town event I want to put on your radar. Our annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 3. From 6 to 9 p.m., join us for a parade of lighted floats, pictures with Santa, hayrides, musical performances, a tree lighting, and much more! Plus, if you’re interested in participating in the parade, we’re still accepting applications. While you’re decorating your float, keep in mind that this year’s theme is Toyland Christmas. To learn more about this free event and register your parade float, visit www.flower-mound.com/parade.

Ok, before we skip too far ahead to Christmas, we can’t forget about our favorite feast and family celebration – Thanksgiving. The kitchen is usually the heart of our homes, and that’s particularly true on Thanksgiving. Safety in the kitchen is especially important on this big day, when there is a lot of activity and plenty of people around. Be sure you stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food, and stay in the home when cooking your turkey so you can check on it frequently. Don’t let the football game distract you – be sure to keep children at least three feet away from the stove, make sure they stay away from hot food and liquids, keep knives out of reach, and never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

When it comes to cooking your bird, if you like a little adventure and decide to try frying it, be sure to keep the fryer at least 10 feet away from structures like your home or garage. Turkey fryers can tip over easily – spilling hot cooking oil – so be sure to keep your fryer on a sturdy, level surface and don’t move it once in use. An overfilled cooking pot will cause cooking oil to spill when the turkey is put in. Test the amount of oil you need by filling your fryer with water and placing the turkey in the pot, making sure the water doesn’t get too close to the top. Measure the water and use that as a guide. Be sure your turkey is completely thawed, as a partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to splatter when you put it in the pot. Monitor your oil temperature, as deep fryers can overheat oil to the point of starting a fire. If your turkey fryer doesn’t have a thermostat, use a kitchen thermometer that attaches to the side of the pot. Lastly, the sides of the cooking pot, lid, and pot handles can get dangerously hot. Always use protective oven mitts!

Even if you’re cooking your turkey outside this year, your kitchen is sure to get a lot of use (I mean, we all know the best part of Thanksgiving is the sides). Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment. And while our Flower Mound Fire Department is the very best at keeping us safe, let’s give them a break on Turkey Day.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family! I look forward to seeing you at our many Town festivities this holiday season.