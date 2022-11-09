Toasted Yolk shutters Highland Village location

The Toasted Yolk Cafe in Highland Village has closed after less than six months in business.

The brunch chain opened the Highland Village restaurant in April in the old IHOP location on FM 407, but it closed its doors permanently on Sunday.

“Toasted Yolk has proudly served the Highland Village community and after close evaluation of the market, we made the difficult decision to permanently close this location,” said Chris Milton, CEO and cofounder of Toasted Yolk. “It has been our privilege to be part of this special city, and we thank our loyal guests for their support.”

Signs have been put up in the restaurant’s windows saying the space is available for lease.