Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022

Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives.

Within our community gates, we can participate in over 15 weekly or daily classes that provide physical activity and are fun and don’t require much hand-eye coordination. That last attribute is a definite plus for me!

Most every month we can attend a UNT concert or dance to live music or attend educational and entertaining lectures in our clubhouse. We have numerous social clubs open to all Robson Ranch residents to meet new people and hang out with neighbors and friends. The Community Garden gives us an opportunity to grow our favorite fruits and vegetables in raised beds.

There are many activities and events in addition to golf and dining that we enjoy within our community gates that are also open to the public. Our Farmer’s Market has something for everyone. Enjoy the freshest meats, produce, pasta, cookies, breads, honey, and much more every Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. in the parking lot at the Robson Ranch clubhouse!

The annual Support Our Troops (SOT) Auction is coming up on Veteran’s Day, November 11th. This event is one of SOT’s biggest fundraisers of the year. All of the monies from the auctioned items goes to support our military at home and on deployment. Our Robson Ranch family has always been very generous in their support of this event. We will have many silent auction items you can bid on that will include wine and liquor baskets, restaurant gift cards, special art and decorative items, creative cards from our Sassy Stampers, and lots of local business items. Hope to see you at this event, which is open to all the surrounding communities.

We have community garage sales in April and October benefiting teachers in the Denton ISD. Everyone in Denton County can vote during early voting held in the Robson Ranch clubhouse. The Robson Ranch Women’s Club hosts a Home and Garden Show and Holiday Mart each year to benefit their designated charities, Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center. Look for these events next year and come join us!