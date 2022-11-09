Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Suzanne Spisak Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives.

Within our community gates, we can participate in over 15 weekly or daily classes that provide physical activity and are fun and don’t require much hand-eye coordination. That last attribute is a definite plus for me!

Most every month we can attend a UNT concert or dance to live music or attend educational and entertaining lectures in our clubhouse. We have numerous social clubs open to all Robson Ranch residents to meet new people and hang out with neighbors and friends. The Community Garden gives us an opportunity to grow our favorite fruits and vegetables in raised beds.

There are many activities and events in addition to golf and dining that we enjoy within our community gates that are also open to the public. Our Farmer’s Market has something for everyone. Enjoy the freshest meats, produce, pasta, cookies, breads, honey, and much more every Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. in the parking lot at the Robson Ranch clubhouse!

The annual Support Our Troops (SOT) Auction is coming up on Veteran’s Day, November 11th. This event is one of SOT’s biggest fundraisers of the year. All of the monies from the auctioned items goes to support our military at home and on deployment. Our Robson Ranch family has always been very generous in their support of this event. We will have many silent auction items you can bid on that will include wine and liquor baskets, restaurant gift cards, special art and decorative items, creative cards from our Sassy Stampers, and lots of local business items. Hope to see you at this event, which is open to all the surrounding communities.

We have community garage sales in April and October benefiting teachers in the Denton ISD. Everyone in Denton County can vote during early voting held in the Robson Ranch clubhouse. The Robson Ranch Women’s Club hosts a Home and Garden Show and Holiday Mart each year to benefit their designated charities, Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center. Look for these events next year and come join us!

Previous articleWater district urging residents to turn off sprinklers
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.