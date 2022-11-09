Water district urging residents to turn off sprinklers

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers and other forms of irrigation for the winter as local lake levels remain low, and the district and the town of Flower Mound want to remind residents to #DontWateratAllYall.

Forecasters are expecting warmer and drier conditions this winter, which isn’t good for lakes that provide water to North Texas, according to a Flower Mound news release. Because of this, the UTRWD is keeping outdoor watering restrictions in place.

Fortunately, it’s time to turn off your sprinklers for the winter because lawns and plants are nearing dormancy and need little water to make it through the winter.

Click here for more information about conserving water outdoors and in your home.