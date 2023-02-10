Argyle ISD purchases 50 acres for future schools

Argyle ISD announced Friday that it has purchased a 50-acre tract of land, where it will build two new schools.

The district recently finalized the purchase land on the north side of FM 407, east of I-35W, to be the future location of a new middle school and elementary school, Argyle ISD said in a news release Friday. The purchase was funded through the voter-approved 2022 Argyle ISD bond, as will be the construction of the two schools.

“I am so pleased to have acquired land for the future site of both a middle school and an elementary school,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “This land is in a very desirable location and will have excellent access for our families and staff.”

The district did not immediately disclose the purchase price or the expected construction timeline.