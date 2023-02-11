Robson Ranch Rambler — February 2023

It’s February. Love is in the air, right? Greek philosophers identified seven different types of love; Romantic, Affectionate, Unconditional, Selfless, Playful, Committed, and Self Love. We don’t have to look too hard at Robson Ranch to find examples of all types of love.

The Valentine’s Dinner and Dance gives us all an opportunity to dress up and enjoy an elegant dinner and popular dance tunes with our favorite someone. Robson Ranch Choir members will deliver a Singing Valentine to your “sweetie,” a dear friend or someone just to let them know you care along with cupcakes, a card and a rose.

Of course, as parents we have unconditional love for our children and grandchildren, and we cherish our times with them. However, our fur babies are front and center for our unconditional love on a daily basis. The Happy Tails Dog Club offers photo ops throughout the year and is a great resource for a local vet, groomer, mobile nail trimmer, pet boarder, dog sitter—anything dog related!

There is an abundance of clubs and organizations at Robson Ranch that provide social events and ways to be creative and productive. Many of these groups are also committed to helping those in need in the community and outside. Robson Angels is a group of resident volunteers who give caregivers at Robson a needed break from taking care of their loved one. The Singles Club provides support for Senior Paws, a Meals on Wheels for pets of shut-ins and Cumberland Youth and Family Services that helps youth in, and aging out of, foster care. After Schoolers along the Pickleball Club and the Material Girls helped families and teachers in Denton ISD with groceries, Christmas items, cash and other gifts. The Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch provided scholarship funds to five Texas Women’s University students in 2022 and hopes to double that in 2023.

Here, neighbors routinely help neighbors after an illness or hospital stay with food, equipment and fellowship. We are inclusive. We are friendly. We do our best to practice the Golden Rule every day. I am blessed to live in a loving community.