News from Double Oak Town Hall — February 2023

Greetings from Town Hall,

As Mayor of Double Oak, and on behalf of the town government, it is an honor to welcome our newest residents to the town and tell all of our residents how grateful the town is for your continued support. Double Oak is a wonderful community and we are committed to maintaining a small-town atmosphere, striving to keep the traditions and heritage of Double Oak’s history. We are proud of our safe, family-friendly town.

May 6, 2023 General Election

The notice to file an application for place on the ballot for the Saturday, May 6, 2023 General Election has been posted. Filing ends on February 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. The citizens of Double Oak will elect a mayor and two council-members. Candidate packets can be picked up at Double Oak Town Hall. As candidates file, information will be posted on the town website. Please contact the Town Hall Administration Office at 972-539-9464 with any questions.

Double Oak Active School Zone

Drivers of motor vehicles, while in the active Double Oak School Zone, need to obey the posted school zone speed limit and cell phone use laws. There is zero tolerance for violators while operating a motor vehicle within the active school zone for public safety.

Remembering Officers John Mestas and Lonnie Sneed

The town of Double Oak honors and remembers Double Oak Police Officer John Mestas (February 7, 2022) and Double Oak Police Officer Lonnie Sneed (February 15, 2022) on the 1st Anniversary of their In-Line-Of-Duty Deaths.

Both officers were humble and kind professionals. They proudly served and protected our town. They were outstanding officers who exhibited great devotion to our community.

Our community remembers and honors Officer Mestas and Officer Sneed in February. These heroes gave their all and paid the ultimate sacrifice doing their duty.

The Mestas and Sneed families will forever be in our hearts and thoughts.

“We will NEVER FORGET Double Oak Police Officer John Mestas and Officer Lonnie Sneed.”

Public Works Discussions at Council Meetings

The town council is receiving information from its town engineer on having a town-wide comprehensive drainage study done. This study would encompass the entire town and boundaries. The study costs less than $100,000 and if approved by council would take a few months to complete, then the town engineer would provide a presentation back to council and residents.

The town engineer is also providing information to council in preparation for going out for bids to pave and repair several asphalt streets. The town engineer has provided a preliminary cost estimate of $800,000 for asphalt streets on the current list of paving and repair projects for this fiscal year.

The town council meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month, unless it’s a holiday, then the meeting moves to Tuesday. All are welcome to attend your town council meetings. You can also watch the meetings online by going to the town website doubleoak.texas.gov

Have a great February and Happy Valentine’s Day!