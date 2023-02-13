Lantana Update — February 2023

The fallout from the recent indictment and arrest of former Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger on federal violations for theft and misuse of fire department funds will change the longtime arrangement between Lantana and its fire department.

The Denton County Commissioners Court voted unanimously in December to request that the Argyle Volunteer Fire District be dissolved and absorbed by Denton County Emergency Services District #1, a special taxing entity that funds fire and EMS operations in the towns surrounding Lantana. The AVFD is looking to merge its assets, operations, and employees over to ESD #1 on April 1, 2023.

Lantana, however, is not part of ESD #1. We receive services directly from the AVFD through a contract with our HOA, the Lantana Community Association.

When ESD #1 was formed in 2006, an agreement was worked out between Lantana’s developer, Republic Property Group, along with Denton County and ESD #1, wherein Lantana contracted with the AVFD at a lower rate instead of joining the ESD. Denton County agreed to reimburse a portion of Lantana’s expense for fire and EMS services, while Republic contributed two acres on Copper Canyon Road for Fire Station #513.

The ESD #1 tax rate is currently 9.3 cents per $100 of valuation. Lantana residents pay an annual fee to the AVFD through the Lantana Community Association at a current rate of 6.9 cents per $100 valuation, with some of the shortfall made up by a subsidy from Denton County.

Sheldon Gilbert, ESD #1 board president, told Fresh Water Supply District #6 board members in January it was recently discovered that AVFD paperwork under Hohenberger may not have been kept up-to-date.

“The (AVFD) contract with the HOA that we have found expired in 2017, so we currently do not have an active contract,” said Gilbert. “We are working diligently to update the contract with the HOA at the current ESD rate.”

Gilbert, who lives in Lantana, told FWSD board members that the reimbursement from Denton County is getting smaller each year as more residents move into unincorporated areas. He said in the long run Lantana should officially join the ESD, but it would require a vote by residents.

“Ultimately if you vote to be in the ESD it still wouldn’t preclude you from getting the subsidy from the county, offsetting some of the costs, and you would have a vote should they ever raise their taxes,” said Gilbert.

No timeline has been set on when the proposition will be on the ballot or what ultimate effect it will have on our wallets, but Gilbert assured board members that our first responders remain steadfast in their duties.

“The ESD continues to respond with no service disruptions while we figure out this contract and long-term solution.”

Briefly…

Lantana will transition from developer to homeowner control this spring. Residents will elect five homeowners to sit on the Lantana Community Association board in April. More details are coming soon from the HOA.

13 Flock Safety automated license plate-reader cameras are up and running at every Lantana entrance. The cameras will aid the Sheriff’s Department in solving crimes and alert them to stolen vehicles and wanted or missing persons.

45 drought-tolerant cedar elm trees are being planted along Lantana Trail at a total cost of $40,500.

Mark your calendars! Lantana’s 12th annual Earth Day event will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the North Amenity Center parking lot.

The Lantana Community Association is planning to replace some of the fitness equipment in the South Amenity Center, upgrade the neighborhood pools and refresh the look of the Visitor Center this year.

Ladies League Presents First Ever Purse Auction Fundraiser

Grab your girlfriends and join the Lantana Ladies League on Feb. 28th for our first ever Purse Auction benefiting Journey to Dream.

Join us at the Denton Country Club for dinner and a silent auction to bid on your favorite purses, with fabulous extras inside. It will be followed by an entertaining live auction that will set you ablaze. Two-time Emmy Award and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist Vince Sims will be the emcee for the evening!

This year the money raised will be donated to Journey to Dream, a local nonprofit that offers comprehensive services for youth navigating the challenging teen years, from the everyday to the extraordinary.

We want to give a big thank you to our sponsors: Park Place Lexus Grapevine, Landstar Excavation Inc, Kathy Hummell, Independent Scentsy Consultant, and A&A Air. If you are interested in being a sponsor for this event or donating an item for the silent auction, email us at [email protected] or [email protected].

Tickets are $50 and are available online through Feb. 27th at lantanaladiesleague.com or email [email protected]. No tickets will be sold at the door.

– Submitted by Shawna White, LLL Vice President