Highland Village P&Z to consider patio home development

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider a proposed development for 25 new patio homes near Heritage Elementary School.

DJB Development is requesting a zoning change for a 4-acre tract at 102 Barnett Boulevard from SF-40 to a Planned Development District. The concept plan calls for 25 homes at the proposed “Magnolia Village,” as well as the preservation of existing trees on the western property line. According to the meeting agenda, the patio homes would be a minimum of 1,647 square feet and there would be a homeowners’ association and a masonry screen wall along Barnett Boulevard.

This is not the first time P&Z has considered a proposed development for this property. In August 2022, P&Z recommended denial of a PDD for 60 townhomes. In March 2023, P&Z recommended approval of a proposed PDD for 39 townhomes, but due to the number of written protests from nearby property owners, a super-majority vote was required of City Council to approve the application, which it did not get.

This is the only action item on the agenda for the P&Z meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Highland Village Municipal Complex. There will be a public hearing. P&Z is expected to make a recommendation to City Council for consideration.