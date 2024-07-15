Atmos crews to conduct safety surveys in Highland Village

The city of Highland Village on Monday took to social media to let residents know they might see unusual activity by white SUVs this week, but it will be part of planned routine maintenance.

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will conduct safety surveys of the natural gas distribution system using mobile leak detection units that measure and map methane plumes in an area near Copperas Branch and Doubletree Ranch parks, according to a statement from the city, Tuesday and Wednesday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The mobile leak detection units are white SUVs with flashing lights labeled with the Atmos Energy logo or “Utility Contractor.” You will see these units driving slowly in the street at night to ensure an accurate survey of the gas system, according to the city.

As part of this routine maintenance, if a natural gas leak is discovered, crews will investigate and grade the leak. If a Grade 1 (hazardous) leak is found, immediate action will be taken to eliminate the hazard. Grade 2 and 3 leaks are monitored and scheduled for repair based on state and federal guidelines.

For more information on how to detect a natural gas leak, visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak/.