Local students receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Monday more than 800 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities — in addition to more than 2,900 announced in June — including a handful of students who live and/or study in Denton County.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their school. These awards provide $500-$2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. This final group of winners brings the number of 2024 National Merit Scholars to more than 6,900, who received scholarships totaling nearly $26 million.

The following students who live and/or go to school in Denton County received these college-sponsored awards: