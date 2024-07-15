Monday, July 15, 2024
Local students receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Monday more than 800 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities — in addition to more than 2,900 announced in June — including a handful of students who live and/or study in Denton County.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their school. These awards provide $500-$2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. This final group of winners brings the number of 2024 National Merit Scholars to more than 6,900, who received scholarships totaling nearly $26 million.

The following students who live and/or go to school in Denton County received these college-sponsored awards:

  • Pradyun Tandra of Allen, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton, Purdue University
  • Liam Nordstrom of Fort Worth, Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, University of Tulsa
  • Lucas Peterson of Lantana, John H. Guyer High School in Denton, Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Hailyn Zimmermann of McKinney, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton, Lehigh University
  • Nathan Beard of Sunnyvale, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton, Texas A&M University

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

