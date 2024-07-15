Around Argyle — July 2024

Hello, Argyle!

I hope everyone had a fun and safe Fourth of July holiday. One of the many great things about living in Denton County is the availability of so many local celebration events throughout the region! Hopefully you were able to take advantage of one of these, and as town staff and I continue to bring additional community gathering opportunities to our residents, know that Independence Day is certainly on our list. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to sign up for notifications on the Town of Argyle’s website to keep informed of what’s happening.

On a related note, you probably have noticed the American flags placed throughout town during certain relevant holidays such as the Fourth of July. Town council, staff and I are proud to honor our country and all who serve or have served, and we look forward to continuing this important tradition (a huge thank you to the Argyle Public Works team, the Boy Scouts, athletes from AISD and Liberty Christian, and the many other volunteers who help make this possible). And while the symbol of our great nation is eternal, the flags themselves are susceptible to the effects of time & weather, and they eventually wear out. As such, the Town of Argyle will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony this August in partnership with the Boy Scouts of America, local veterans, and elected and appointed officials. We’ll provide more information once logistics are finalized.

For those that enjoyed it last year, we’re excited to announce the return of “Wildlife on the Move,” a fun and educational program designed to help people of all ages become more knowledgeable about their natural world. Kids will have an opportunity to see some really interesting live creatures, maybe even hold one, and develop a deeper appreciation and understanding of nature. Additional details about this free family-friendly event will be coming soon, but check out www.wildlifeonthemove.com for a sneak preview!

Speaking of events, in June the Argyle Police Department held its 4th Annual Child Safety Fair in partnership with Liberty Christian School. It was a huge success with a record turnout and lots of food, fun, education, giveaways, and a silent auction that raised over $2,000 for the benefit of Denton County Friends of the Family. Special recognition for this wonderful community program goes out to Chief Emmitt Jackson with the Argyle Police Department and Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan with the Denton County Emergency Services District and their amazing teams!

In other town news, I’m thrilled to announce that Argyle has a new public works director. Bobby Johnston comes to us from the City of Pilot Point and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in construction and infrastructure inspection. Also joining the Town of Argyle staff is new finance director Marissa Barrett, previously with the City of Denton. Please join me in welcoming them!

In closing, there are a few others I would like to recognize. Congratulations to Harrison Wicks, Argyle Principal Planner on graduating from the Leadership Program of the Metroport Chamber; Jessica Sommer, Argyle Communications/Marketing Director who graduated from the AISD Inaugural Eagle Ambassador Group; and the Town of Argyle, Keep Argyle Beautiful (KAB) and Denton County Master Gardeners for winning the First Place 2024 Governor’s Community Achievement Award (Category 1)! Among its many accomplishments, KAB managed one of the largest volunteer-led beautification projects and created Rewilding Station 511, a native plant garden. Well done, everyone. We appreciate all that you do for the town and its residents.

As you can probably tell, Argyle continues to flourish and thrive. Town Council, Staff, and I remain committed to smart growth compatible with retaining the town’s small town feel and sense of community so that this remains a great place to live, work and raise a family. Thank you for allowing us the honor of serving you, and I hope you have a wonderful summer!