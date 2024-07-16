Motorcyclist dies in crash in Flower Mound

A man died early Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle on Flower Mound Road, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

At 3:21 a.m. Sunday, a resident called 911 after seeing an unresponsive man next to his motorcycle in the unfinished portion of the roadway under construction in the 3300 block of Flower Mound Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as 47-year-old Mac Schardein of Celina.