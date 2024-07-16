Sisters from Flower Mound perform national anthem at MLB All-Star Futures game

You might have heard about Ingrid Andress’ questionable performance of the United States national anthem at Monday’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby (and her announcement Tuesday that she was drunk and is entering rehab).

Well, fortunately that wasn’t the only performance of the Star-Spangled Banner during the MLB’s All-Star Week at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Harmony Roads members and sisters Miriah and Sierra Turner, of Flower Mound, sang the anthem at the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

“We are truly honored to have been chosen for this incredible opportunity,” Miriah said.

Formed over two decades ago by sisters Miriah, Sierra and Brittany Turner, Harmony Roads has built a reputation for their heartfelt renditions and powerful vocal chemistry. The group’s dedication to music and storytelling has earned them praise and opportunities to perform the national anthem for several minor league teams. Their nomination by the Round Rock Express, a Triple-A affiliate for the Texas Rangers, ultimately led to their selection by MLB officials for the prestigious All-Star Futures Game, which showcased the top upcoming talents in minor league baseball.

“Music has always been our way to connect with others, and performing at such a renowned event is a dream come true,” Sierra said. “Our journey performing for minor league audiences has been nothing short of amazing. Bringing that same energy to the MLB All-Star Futures Game was a moment of pride for us, hoping to inspire and unite everyone present.”

Sierra, whose married name is Carstensen, said her husband’s five years of service in the U.S. Army played a part in how she and her sister approached the performance.

“Miriah and I take a very professional approach in singing the national anthem is because we know and don’t take lightly the weight of what it means to be an American,” Sierra said. “It is a privilege to be able to live in and love this country.”