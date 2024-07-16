Wednesday, July 17, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Sisters from Flower Mound perform national anthem at MLB All-Star Futures game

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
12
Photos courtesy of Sierra Carstensen.

You might have heard about Ingrid Andress’ questionable performance of the United States national anthem at Monday’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby (and her announcement Tuesday that she was drunk and is entering rehab).

Well, fortunately that wasn’t the only performance of the Star-Spangled Banner during the MLB’s All-Star Week at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Harmony Roads members and sisters Miriah and Sierra Turner, of Flower Mound, sang the anthem at the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

“We are truly honored to have been chosen for this incredible opportunity,” Miriah said.

Formed over two decades ago by sisters Miriah, Sierra and Brittany Turner, Harmony Roads has built a reputation for their heartfelt renditions and powerful vocal chemistry. The group’s dedication to music and storytelling has earned them praise and opportunities to perform the national anthem for several minor league teams. Their nomination by the Round Rock Express, a Triple-A affiliate for the Texas Rangers, ultimately led to their selection by MLB officials for the prestigious All-Star Futures Game, which showcased the top upcoming talents in minor league baseball.

“Music has always been our way to connect with others, and performing at such a renowned event is a dream come true,” Sierra said. “Our journey performing for minor league audiences has been nothing short of amazing. Bringing that same energy to the MLB All-Star Futures Game was a moment of pride for us, hoping to inspire and unite everyone present.”

Sierra, whose married name is Carstensen, said her husband’s five years of service in the U.S. Army played a part in how she and her sister approached the performance.

“Miriah and I take a very professional approach in singing the national anthem is because we know and don’t take lightly the weight of what it means to be an American,” Sierra said. “It is a privilege to be able to live in and love this country.”

Previous article
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Flower Mound
Next article
Argyle ISD Board denounces changes to Title IX
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.