Monday, February 13, 2023
Denton ISD converts 5 holidays, half-days into full days

Denton ISD announced Monday that it is converting five weekdays later this semester into full instructional days to make up for the days missed two weeks ago during the weeklong ice storm.

Argyle High School on Feb. 1, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Feb. 20, which was going to be a student holiday in honor of President’s Day, will now be a full school day in Denton ISD. April 7 was built into the calendar as a student holiday if there were no school cancellations due to weather, but it will now be a full school day. Three half-days in the spring semester calendar — March 22, April 19 and May 17 — will also now be full instructional days.

Two other local school districts, Argyle and Northwest ISDs, announced last week their plans for making up for an entire week of school canceled. Lewisville ISD is now the only remaining district serving southern Denton County that has not yet announced its plans to make up for the canceled classes, as of Monday.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

