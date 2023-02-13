Monday, February 13, 2023
New drive-thru coffee shop opens in Corinth

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Liberation Coffee Co. recently opened its fifth location in Corinth.

The small chain has four other locations around North Texas, but this one is the closest to most of southern Denton County. Liberation Coffee uses beans roasted locally by Eiland Coffee Roasters of Richardson and offers a selection of retail beans for purchase, according to a news release from the city of Corinth.

The family-owned Texas business offers espresso and coffee drinks, bagel breakfast sandwiches and a variety of pastries and other non-coffee drinks. It offers online ordering and has a drive-thru and dining room.

“We are thrilled Liberation Coffee choose Corinth as their fifth DFW location,” said Corinth City Manager Scott Campbell. Our goal is to attract a unique blend of locally-owned restaurants and retailers to Corinth creating a destination for one-of-a-kind establishments.”

Liberation Coffee Corinth is located at 3961 FM 2181, and is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

