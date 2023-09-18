Bartonville police chief resigns

The town of Bartonville is searching for a new police chief.

Bobby Dowell resigned on Wednesday, according to Town Administrator Thad Chambers, a decade after joining the Bartonville Police Department. Dowell, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, served for more than 12 years in the Northlake Police Department before joining Bartonville PD in 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015 and appointed police chief in 2017.

“The Town wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,” Chambers said in an email on Monday.

The town is expected to appoint an interim police chief during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, and it will conduct a search for a permanent replacement.