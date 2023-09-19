Update: Man killed his mother at Northlake hotel, police say

A woman died overnight in a Northlake hotel room, and her son was arrested, according to a Northlake Police Department news release.

A man called 911 at 11:52 p.m. Monday and reported he heard a woman scream at the Tru by Hilton hotel, 13451 Raceway Drive. Officers responded and tried to enter the room in question. A man opened the door slightly, then shut it quickly and dead bolted the door, according to Northlake PD.

Officers used a breaching tool to enter the room and took the man into custody. They discovered a woman unconscious and bleeding in the room and performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived and took over. The woman could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as Nichelle Cole, 51, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Her son, Aaron Cole II, 23, of Fort Worth, was identified as the suspect. He has been booked into Denton County Jail on charges of murder and failure to identify, according to jail records.