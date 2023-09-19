From TikTok to commercials: Flower Mound twins’ fame on the rise

Jared and Jalyn Richardson, senior basketball players at Bethel College in Kansas, have turned their TikTok fame into a successful career as models and actors, landing principal roles in commercials and starting their own podcast.

Jared and Jalyn Richardson, identical twin brothers from Flower Mound, have taken their online presence and recent foray into the entertainment industry. They attended Marcus High School for the first three years of high school before moving to iSchool Lewisville for their senior year.

In 2020, Jared and Jalyn became overnight sensations on TikTok, captivating audiences with their impressive basketball skills, infectious energy and engaging personalities. Their entertaining and creative videos quickly gained traction, amassing a large following and catapulting them into the realm of social media stardom worldwide. The twins’ TikTok fame served as a launching pad for their subsequent ventures in modeling and acting.

Jalyn caught the attention of industry professionals and was given the opportunity to feature in a State Farm commercial with Patrick Mahomes. Both Jared and Jalyn were subsequently cast as principal actors in several commercials, including those for T-Mobile OnePlus Nord, Dallas Cowboys AT&T and Dallas College, which include commercial print and billboard.

The Richardson twins’ success extends beyond the realms of sports and entertainment. They are set to embark on a new venture with the launch of their own podcast, “Rich for Life.” With their engaging personalities and unique perspectives, Jared and Jalyn aim to inspire and entertain their audience through discussions on various topics, including sports, lifestyle, and personal development. The podcast is expected to provide a platform for the twins to connect with their fans on a deeper level and share their experiences and insights.

As their senior year at Bethel College draws to a close, Jared and Jalyn reflect on their journey from hometown athletes to multi-talented individuals with a growing fan base that is recognizable worldwide. They credit their success to God and their unwavering dedication, relentless work ethic, and the support of their family, friends, and college community.

Looking towards the future, the Richardson twins have their sights set on expanding their modeling and acting careers, with aspirations to work with renowned brands and continue honing their craft.