Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Fast-moving grass fire chars The Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
360
Photo by Joe Leachman

Flower Mound firefighters extinguished a fast-moving grass fire on The Flower Mound on Tuesday afternoon before it reached neighboring homes.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:49 p.m. and requested additional trucks and mutual aid from Lewisville to help contain the fire as wind helped it spread quickly on The Mound, 2450 Flower Mound Road, according to Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman Brandon Barth. The fire caused minor damage to fences, decks and yards of neighboring homes, but didn’t reach any homes before firefighters doused the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, as of Tuesday afternoon, but it may have been sparked by a construction crew working along Flower Mound Road, Barth said.

FMFD often conducts prescribed burns on The Flower Mound in the winter, and Barth said the department was planning to do another one this winter.

“Fast-moving fires are good for The Mound, they help burn out dead overgrowth and allow seeds to germinate,” he said. “Even though it’s earlier than we were planning, I would expect next spring The Mound will grow back quite vibrantly.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

