City moving forward with Highland Shores Boulevard reconstruction project

The road surface of Highland Shores Boulevard will soon be reconstructed and improved, the city of Highland Village announced.

The Highland Village City Council last week approved spending up $695,000 for engineering and surveying services to improve the road condition of Highland Shores Boulevard from Twin Coves Drive to Briarhill Boulevard. The road work is needed to improve its condition, address safety issues, reduce ongoing maintenance needs, improve accessibility and extend the useful life of the road, according to the city.

The city contracted with Schaumburg & Polk to develop the Highland Shores Boulevard Mobility Study. The design for the project is included in the city’s current Capital Improvement Plan for street improvements, with the design to be initiated in fiscal year 2023 and completed in 2024, according to a city news release.

The city included estimated construction costs for this project as part of the latest Denton County bond issue that was recently passed. The city is to fund 100% of the design and Denton County will fund up to 50% of the construction costs.