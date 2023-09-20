Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Sit Still Kids Salon is now open in Flower Mound.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our September 2023 print issue.

Sit Still Kids Salon, offering haircuts for children, is now open at 3634 Long Prairie Road, Suite 128, Flower Mound.

Vieux Carré Bistro & Bar, a French restaurant, is now open in the old Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar space at 890 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Rodeo Goat, a casual beer and burger chain, is now open in the former Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3258 South I-35E, Denton.

Honey Berry Pancakes & Cafe, a breakfast and lunch chain, is now open at 3020 Justin Road, Highland Village.

Boba Bar, serving fresh brewed tea, boba tea, smoothies, slushes, and açaí bowls, is expected to open this month in Bowery Park at 2570 Justin Rd. #175, Highland Village.

A co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza is expected to open by October in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 next to Dutch Bros.

Heavenly Crust Pizza, a locally-owned pizza chain that donates half its profits to Christian charities, is expected to open this fall at 2311 Cross Timbers Rd, Suite 304, Flower Mound.

Cheeky Monkey, a play place and “edutainment” center for kids, is expected to open by the end of October in The Shops at Highland Village next to Delhi6.

HTeaO has broken ground on freestanding drive-thru tea shops at 3551 Morriss Road, Flower Mound, and 2240 Justin Road, Highland Village. Opening dates have not been announced.

Andy’s Frozen Custard has signed a lease to build a freestanding drive-thru restaurant at the corner of a FM 407 and Jeter Road at Lantana Town Center. An opening date has not been announced.

Michael’s craft store will open next year in the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center at FM 2499 and FM 407.

The Flower Mound Town Council last month approved a site plan for the proposed Flower Mound Medical Office Building on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, the site of a proposed Children’s Learning Adventure daycare that was approved in April 2015 but never built.

A full-service Cambria Hotel & Conference Center is expected to open in 2025 on the southwest corner of Dale Earnhardt Way and Northport Drive, behind 7-Eleven on Hwy 114 in Northlake.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

