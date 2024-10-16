Bartonville Town Update — October 2024

Hello Bartonville!

Fall is in the air and the holiday season is right around the corner. This time of year offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the harvest, enjoy outdoor activities, and reconnect with friends and neighbors. I am hoping the cooler temperatures will be here soon.

Over the past year we have made significant improvements to our Town Hall facilities. If you’ve driven by or visited recently, you may have noticed the freshly painted exterior, new landscaping, and new paint on our parking lot. Most recently, we have updated the interior by refurbishing the walls with a brighter color, as well as installing new carpeting and window treatments. These enhancements not only refresh the space for our employees and visitors, but also better represent the pride we feel for our Town.

I am pleased to announce that Bartonville Town Hall will serve as an early voting site for the November 5 General Election. If you’re registered in Denton County, you can cast your vote at any polling location during early voting, which runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Please note that Town Hall will not be a polling place on Election Day. To check your voter registration and find polling locations across Denton County, you can visit votedenton.gov.

At the September 17 meeting, the Bartonville Town Council adopted the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. We are committed to keeping our property tax rate among the lowest in the state at just $0.17 per $100 valuation, all while enhancing our infrastructure to better serve our community. Last year, we kicked off road improvements with Phase 1 of E Jeter Road, which involved laying new asphalt for a smooth driving experience. This year, we are excited to continue that momentum with Phase 2, where we’ll be installing new asphalt, grading ditches, and improving drainage to ensure safer roads for everyone. Looking ahead, we also plan to tackle additional road projects throughout the town in the spring of 2025. These efforts reflect our ongoing dedication to enhancing the quality of life in Bartonville and ensuring our roads meet the needs of our residents.

Along with the budget adoption, we are happy to announce the approval of a new patrol officer position. This addition will not only enhance coverage but also help lighten the workload for our current officers, fostering stronger community engagement and improving overall safety in our Town. If you know any qualified candidates interested in joining our team, they can apply through our Town website at www.townofbartonville.com. In addition to expanding our police force, the Bartonville Police Department has made significant upgrades to its technology to streamline operations. Officers are now equipped with an enhanced Brazos ticket writer system, enabling them to issue citations directly from their town-issued cell phones using the Brazos app. This innovation will improve efficiency and provide quicker service during traffic stops, allowing our officers to focus more on community interaction. These advancements equip our officers with the necessary tools to serve you better and ensure a safer environment for everyone in Bartonville.

The Town currently has a franchise agreement with Waste Connections for solid waste disposal services. To ensure we are selecting the best provider to meet our community’s needs, we will be issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for our solid waste services. This RFP process will invite bids from qualified contractors who offer solid waste management solutions. By exploring our options, we aim to identify a provider that can deliver efficient, reliable, and cost-effective services while prioritizing the environmental concerns of our residents. We encourage community input during this process and will keep everyone informed about the selection timeline and criteria. Our goal is to enhance waste management services for the benefit of all Bartonville residents.

Please remember that Waste Connections currently offers a pre-arranged bulky item and bundle pick-up service, available once a week. Residents can schedule pick-ups for items that are too large or heavy for regular trash collection, provided they do not exceed three cubic yards in total volume or weigh more than 100 pounds. This service is designed to help residents dispose of oversized or cumbersome items conveniently and responsibly, ensuring that our community remains clean and well-maintained. To arrange a pick-up, residents can contact Waste Connections at 817-222-2221.

Development Update

Whataburger is now open! Both drive-thru service and in-restaurant dining are available 24/7.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is now open! Service began September 4, with both walk-up and drive-thru dining available.

Swig will be located next to Andy’s Frozen Custard, but they have experienced several construction delays, and we do not have a current projection for their opening.

Wing Stop is currently finishing out space in the shopping center across FM 407 from Kroger. No open date has been provided.

Please check the online town calendar for current meeting dates. Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on ‘Notify Me.’