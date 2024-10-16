Lantana Update — October 2024

Lantana’s pickleball complex is anticipated to open by the end of this month.

Ten pickleball courts with a restroom facility and parking will be located on 2.5 acres at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary School.

The complex will be open 7 days per week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature six open courts, three reserved courts and one stadium court.

The $2.1 million project was made possible by a partnership between Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 & #7, Denton County Development District #4, and non-profit Lantana Cares via the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation.

“Denton County Development District #4 is charged with promoting tourism and economic development in Lantana and surrounding areas, and we couldn’t think of a better project to meet the mission and spirit of the Development District,” said Brandi Bird, District #4 president.

The pickleball complex will been named “Ferguson Courts at Lantana” in honor of FWSD #6 President Ross Ferguson, who first brought the concept to the boards in 2020 and worked to secure grant commitments.

“We are so excited to see these plans come to life for families interested in staying active. Pickleball is a great way for people of all ages to enjoy time together outside,” said Ferguson.

Unlike most of the amenities in Lantana, the courts will be open to the general public due to their financing via tax revenue. The facility is expected to draw tournaments to the area and boost local sales tax revenue.

“We will have so many visitors from Denton County and beyond who will visit nearby businesses. The new complex will be a great addition to bring people together for fun and healthy exercise,” said David Ware, District #7 president.

The complex will officially open on November 2nd with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m.

Frequently cited as the fastest-growing sport in America, pickleball is played with paddles and a plastic perforated ball on a badminton-sized court, and can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

“Lantana Cares is committed to improving the quality of life for our community and for greater southern Denton County. We look forward to the day that pickleball becomes a UIL sport in Texas,” said Kristine Hallingstad, Lantana Cares president.

Ladies League Hosts Holiday Market to Benefit Seniors

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the Lantana Ladies League Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Success Space, 6050 Long Prairie Rd., Ste. 100, Flower Mound. The event will feature local vendors offering a variety of products and services, perfect for early Christmas shopping.

Admission is free with a donation of a pair of socks for the Socks for Seniors initiative, benefiting local elderly residents. For those without socks, a $5 entrance fee will be collected, with all proceeds going to the same cause.

For a $10 donation, guests can enjoy VIP access, receiving early shopping privileges and a complimentary shopping bag, with all VIP donations supporting Socks for Seniors.

And what’s shopping without a little refreshment? Attendees can also enjoy snacks and wine from the on-site coffee shop while shopping. Interested vendors can contact Julie Trahan at [email protected] for participation details.

To register, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or to the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.