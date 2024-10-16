In Denton, you can now give the gift of utilities

Just in time for the holidays, the city of Denton announced a new initiative that allows individuals to gift payments toward utility services — electricity, water and solid waste and recycling.

“Powerful Connections” participants can choose to gift a specific individual or business, or send to an anonymous family, according to a news release from the city.

“By lifting each other up, we create a more resilient and united community,” said Christa Foster, Denton’s customer service manager. “Powerful Connections provides financial relief for those in need and offers a meaningful alternative for anyone looking to give a truly impactful gift.”

The opportunity to gift through Powerful Connections is available all year round. To participate, donators should provide as much information as possible about their intended recipient, including the customer’s name, service address, phone number and email address. Participants may also choose to donate toward an anonymous family in need.

More information on Powerful Connections, including how to donate, can be found here.