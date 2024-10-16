Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Meet the Candidates: Texas Senate District 12

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the Texas Senate seat for District 12, incumbent Republican Tan Parker faces off against Democrat Stephanie Draper.

Texas Senate, District 12 (4-year-term)

Tan Parker

REPUBLICAN

Tan Parker, 53 (i)

As your senator, I remain committed to limited government, freedom, and liberty. SD12 is a key economic engine for Texas, and residents are feeling the pain of rising costs due to federal inflation, which is a hidden tax on hardworking Texans. I’ll keep Texas business-friendly, creating jobs and reducing taxes so families can afford housing, and businesses can invest in their workforce. Working together, we will overcome the challenges ahead with common-sense solutions that reflect Texas values while strengthening public safety, protecting medical freedom, safeguarding vulnerable Texans, investing in education, and keeping government accountable to the people it serves.

tanparker.com

Stephanie Draper

DEMOCRAT

Stephanie Draper, 53

As I take on the role of State Senator for District 12, my mission is clear: to represent the hardworking people of SD-12 with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to justice. I will fight to bring balance in our state’s legislature, strengthening public education, ensuring healthcare is accessible, and protecting the rights of all Texans—especially women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community. Guided by the values of my upbringing and the concerns of my constituents, I will pursue bipartisan, common-sense solutions to build a fair, inclusive, and prosperous Texas for all.

draperfortexas.com

