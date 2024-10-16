Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Construction beginning on new park in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Construction will begin this month on Peters Colony Memorial Park in Flower Mound, the town announced Wednesday.

The new park will be located at 3201 Peters Colony Road, on 3.3 acres just west of the Flower Mound Public Library. With an expected completion date in fall 2025, the park will include a pavilion, veterans’ memorial area, free-standing memorial elements, educational water feature, native landscaping, nature-inspired playground equipment and nature trails and pedestrian pathways with access to the library, according to a town news release. The park will also save space to include an art sculpture in the future.

The town expects no road closures due to the construction, but the sidewalks will be closed along Peters Colony and Old Settlers roads at times.

The town also announced Wednesday that a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will help fund the park.

To learn more about the project and follow its progress, visit www.fmprojectmap.com.

