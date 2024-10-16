Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Meet the Candidates: Denton County Sheriff

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the Denton County Sheriff, Democrat Fredrick Bishop is running against two-term incumbent Republican Tracy Murphree.

Denton County Sheriff (4-year-term)

REPUBLICAN

Tracy Murphree

Tracy Murphree, 58 (i)

Continue my commitment to keep the citizens of Denton County safe, and being a good steward of their tax dollars. We will continue to be aggressive against those spreading drugs in our community. We will continue to conduct operations aimed at stopping human trafficking. We will continue to recruit and hire qualified people without lowering our standards and expectations.

murphreeforsheriff.com

DEMOCRAT

Fredrick Bishop

Fredrick Bishop, 57

The two most significant immediate challenges will be repairing the Sheriff’s office broken relationship with the public and creating a work environment that keeps qualified employees from leaving for other agencies. I will work to dissolve the “Us vs Them” mentality by engaging with the public, government agencies, and non-profits in a transparent way to work together to solve problems. My administration will build relationships with employees, fostering a culture of open feedback with growth opportunities. Any improvement on those issues will allow us to serve our rapidly growing county more efficiently and improve public safety. The mission is “Fairness, Integrity, and Teamwork.”

facebook.com/bishopfordenton

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

